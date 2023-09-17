Drew Barrymore pauses the premiere of her chat show following major backlash

Drew Barrymore has announced that she will be pausing the premiere of her talk show until after the SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood are over.

The actress came under fire when she revealed her plans to go ahead with the show’s return, and has since had a change of heart.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Sunday, the 48-year-old wrote: “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.”

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

“We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon,” Drew added.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “Thank you for listening Drew. Thank you. ❤️”

Another wrote: “Good news to wake up to, Drew!! Thank you so much for doing the right thing! ❤️”

The talk-show host announced earlier this week that her daytime talk show would be resuming amid the strikes.

Her decision was met with criticism, with the WGA (Writers Guild of America) stating its intention to picket and protest the show’s production.

Despite Drew’s assurance that she wouldn’t discuss any work affected by the strike and would adhere to SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines, the WGA held a different view.

According to the WGA East, because her show had previously employed WGA writers, they consider it a “WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers.”

They stated that they “will continue to picket struck shows that are in production during the strike” and emphasized that “any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is a violation of WGA strike rules”.

Although Drew’s contract differs from what the actors’ guild is currently protesting, the contention arises from the show’s previous employment of WGA writers prior to the strike.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) announced an official strike on July 13, after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

Hollywood actors such as Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell have joined the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) – who walked out on May 2.

During the strike, actors will not be permitted to promote past projects through conventions, interviews or panels.

It’s understood that those on strike are seeking better wages, working conditions, and health and pension benefits, plus safeguarding around the use of artificial intelligence in future productions.