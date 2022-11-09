Dianna Agron confirms new romance after splitting from Mumford & Sons star

Dianna Agron has confirmed her new romance after splitting from Mumford & Sons star Winston Marshall.

It was reported in August 2020 that the former couple had split after nearly four years of marriage.

Us Weekly reported at the time that the actress and the musician had been living separately since the year prior.

Dianna has since confirmed her new romance with Belgian painter Harold Ancart.

In photos published by MailOnline, the 36-year-old actress is seen kissing the 42-year-old painter during a romantic afternoon in New York City.

The couple held hands while waiting for a car to collect them after a casual shopping excursion.

Dianna wore a beige trench coat, black cigarette trousers and black loafers.

Meanwhile, her new beau Harold wore a white shirt, beige trousers and maroon loafers.

The former couple tied-the-knot at the Beldi Country Club in Morocco back in 2016, following a whirlwind romance.

Dianna and Winston were first linked back in 2015, after they were papped holding hands in Paris.

Before her relationship with the Mumford & Sons star, the Glee actress famously dated fellow actors Alex Pettyfer and Sebastian Stan.

Meanwhile, Winston was linked to Katy Perry before she started dating Orlando Bloom.