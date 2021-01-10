The former couple split in 2016 following a six-year romance

Demi Lovato reunites with ex Wilmer Valderrama for new Netflix movie

Demi Lovato has reunited with her ex Wilmer Valderrama for a new Netflix movie.

The former couple dated for six years before splitting in 2016, and star as soulmates in animated film Charming.

Wilmer, 40, voices Prince Philippe Charming in the film, while Demi, 28, voices Lenore – who tries to help the Prince find love.

Sharing the trailer to his Instagram, Wilmer thanked the “incredible” cast, which includes Ashley Tisdale, Avril Lavigne and Sia.

Announcing their split at the time via Instagram, the former couple wrote: “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realised more than anything that we are better as best friends.

“We will always be supportive of one another,” they added.

The news comes after Wilmer announced he was expecting his first child with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, after getting engaged on New Year’s Day last year.

Speaking to Harper’s Baazar following Wilmer’s engagement, Demi showed her support, saying: “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The singer added: “We’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time.”

Demi called off her engagement to Max Ehrich in September, just two months after Max proposed to her on the beach.