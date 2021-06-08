The photo was taken on set of the Friends reunion

David Schwimmer shares sweet snap with his old ‘crush’ Jennifer Aniston

David Schwimmer has shared a sweet snap with his old “crush” Jennifer Aniston.

On Monday night, the actor posted behind-the-scenes photos from the Friends reunion, which aired on HBO Max last month.

In the last image, David can be seen embracing his former co-star Jennifer.

He captioned the post: “After a very long day, last hug of the night.”

“Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together…,” David added.

During the HBO Max special, the 54-year-old admitted he “had a major crush” on Jennifer during the first season of Friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

The actors played on-screen couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the hit series, which ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.

“At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” he confessed.

“But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Jennifer also recalled: “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.'”

“Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop.”

“So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” she added.