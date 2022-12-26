Cristiano Ronaldo shows off lavish €300k Christmas gift from Georgina Rodriquez

Cristiano Ronaldo received a Christmas gift worth an estimated €300k from his longterm girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez this year.

The Spanish model, who has been dating the footballer since 2016, surprised him with a convertible Rolls-Royce on December 25.

Ronaldo shared a photo of his new car wrapped in a big red bow on Instagram, as he thanked his partner for his special gift.

Georgina, 28, also shared a video montage of their Christmas celebrations – including the moment she gifted him the lavish vehicle.

The video also featured the footballer’s five children, who were excitedly seen opening presents on Christmas morning.

The couple are parents to a 5-year-old daughter named Alana, and eight-month-old daughter Bella.

The sports star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and twins Mateo and Eva, 5, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

Ronaldo and Georgina have had a tough year personally, as Bella’s twin brother sadly died during childbirth back in April.

In a statement at the time, the couple wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they added.