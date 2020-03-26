Courteney Cox reveals she’s binge-watching Friends during coronavirus pandemic

The actress has been in quarantine for almost two weeks

Courteney Cox has revealed that she’s been binge-watching Friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old played Monica Geller in the iconic TV series, which is still watched around the world despite the show ending in 2004.

Courteney joined Jimmy Kimmel on a stripped back version of his late-night show through video chat, and admitted that she bought the ten seasons on Amazon Prime.

The actress said she wanted to watch the show back, as she forgets so much of what happened.

“I don’t remember even being on the show,” she told Jimmy. “I have such a bad memory.”

“I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun and I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don’t remember episodes!”

The host then put Courteney to the test by making her go head-to-head with his cousin in a Monica-related quiz.

Courteney also revealed that she was supposed to film the Friends reunion special with her former co-stars on March 23 and 24 – but filming was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reunion special is set to air on HBO Max when the streaming platform launches this summer.