Christina Aguilera shares rare photos with her children

The singer was celebrating Mother's Day in the US

Christina Aguilera has shared rare photos with her children – as she celebrated Mother’s Day in the US this weekend.

The international pop star shared a sweet video compilation with Max, 12, and a daughter Summer Rain, 5.

Sharing the black and white collage on her Twitter page, Christina simply wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Christina, 39, shares her son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and welcomed daughter Summer with her longtime love Matthew Rutler.

Although the pair got engaged back in 2014, there have been no reports of a wedding just yet.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: