Chrissy Teigen claps back after she’s accused of ‘changing her face’

Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at an Instagram user, after they accused her of ‘changing’ her face.
The mother-of-two was accused of looking “unrecognisable” in her most recent Instagram post, where she shared her skincare regime.
A commenter responded to the video, writing: “Ok…this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times…either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer…this isn’t right.”
View this post on Instagram
For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself! I kind of use whatever is closest but it consists of @shanidarden forcing me to use @isclinical cleanser and face lotion, @controlcorrective SPF 30, @lamer’s creme de la mer and concentrate ($$, I know I know but I gotta be honest) and a steady stream of @bioreus chin and nose strips. Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond’s office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1’s firm and fade cream when I’m feeling icks, and there you have it. A very simple (no) routine! But really. The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me. Can find online – everything else just a bonus. Xx (edit: forgot one of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!)
Chrissy clapped back, responding: “What would you prefer?”
The commenter continued: “Your bone structure is prominent and recognisable…this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2-3 double takes. How did you do it? You’re unrecognisable.”
Chrissy then asked the Instagram user: “Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank God.”
The 34-year-old is currently holidaying in Mexico with her husband John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles.
View this post on Instagram
