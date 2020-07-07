Chrissy Teigen claps back after she’s accused of ‘changing her face’

The model responded to a comment about her appearance

Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at an Instagram user, after they accused her of ‘changing’ her face.

The mother-of-two was accused of looking “unrecognisable” in her most recent Instagram post, where she shared her skincare regime.

A commenter responded to the video, writing: “Ok…this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times…either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer…this isn’t right.”

Chrissy clapped back, responding: “What would you prefer?”

The commenter continued: “Your bone structure is prominent and recognisable…this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2-3 double takes. How did you do it? You’re unrecognisable.”

Chrissy then asked the Instagram user: “Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank God.”

The 34-year-old is currently holidaying in Mexico with her husband John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.