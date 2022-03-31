Chris Rock breaks his silence after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars: ‘I’m still processing what happened’

Chris Rock has broken his silence after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

The comedian was presenting an award on the night when he made a joke about Will’s wife Jada and her shaved head.

The 57-year-old said: “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, alright?”

Jada, who has been open about her alopecia diagnosis, rolled her eyes at the joke, while her husband Will stormed on stage and slapped Chris.

After returning to his seat, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star yelled: “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.”

Chris opened up about the incident at the beginning of his comedy show in Boston on Wednesday, admitted he’s “still processing” what happened on the night.

He jokingly asked the audience: “How was your weekend?”

“I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend.”

“I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny. I’m gonna tell some jokes… It’s nice to just be out.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

Chris did not file a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department after the physical altercation. In a statement obtained by E! News, the LAPD said their “investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another.” “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”