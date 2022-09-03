Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle suggest that Will Smith ‘broke perfect image’ after Oscars slap

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have suggested that Will Smith “broke his perfect image” after the infamous Oscars slap.

The comedian was presenting the award for Best Documentary at the Oscars back in March when he made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who suffers from alopecia.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, Chris said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped Chris across the face and warned him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

The situation caused uproar at the time, and Will was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years after the incident.

Speaking on stage in Liverpool earlier this week, Dave and Chris suggested that the Men In Black had been held to too high a standard, and is now seen as more human.

Dave asked whether the sensational slap hurt, to which Chris joked: “Goddamn right… the motherf**ker hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

The Daily Mail claimed Dave continued: “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.”

“Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”