Will Smith BANNED from the Oscars after Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

The actor, 53, is not permitted to attend any Academy events for the next decade, but the board decided they would not revoke his Oscar for Best Actor in King Richard.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year.”

“However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars after he made a "GI Jane" joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress's bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia.

The statement continued: “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

In a statement, Will said: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Academy President David Rubin also acknowledged that the organisation “fell short” in its response to the incident and hoped the decision would “begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

He said: “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry.”

David continued: “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Last week, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his “inexcusable” behaviour.

In a statement, he wrote: “I have directly responded to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The actor continued: “I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.”

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”