Charlie Sheen responds to claims he encouraged his ex-wife Denise Richards to quit RHOBH

The actress announced her departure from the show earlier this month

Charlie Sheen responds to claims he encouraged his ex-wife Denise Richards to...

Charlie Sheen has denied having any involvement in his ex-wife Denise Richards’ decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Amid rumours the actor encouraged Denise to quit the Bravo reality show, Charlie has admitted he had no part in her decision.

Through his publicist Jeffrey Ballard, Charlie told Page Six: “She does what she wants in these matters. And I applaud her decision of ‘one and done.’”

The 55-year-old seems to think Denise starred in just one season of RHOBH, but she actually appeared in two.

Charlie and Denise were married from 2002 to 2006, and share daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15.

The news comes after Denise previously revealed that Charlie pushed her to sign up for the series.

Speaking on Radio Andy, she said: “I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too. So I said, ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘I think it could be really cool.'”

“Even if he said this is the dumbest thing you ever did, I still would have done the show. But it was interesting to get his side of it because I have a lot of respect for him as the father and being in this business for as many years as he has.”

The 49-year-old confirmed her departure from the show earlier this month, two years after she joined RHOBH in 2018.

The actress caused a lot of drama on the latest season of RHOBH, as the storyline centred on claims Denise allegedly hooked up with Brandi Glanville.

Denise, who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

During the season 10 finale, Denise and her longtime friend Lisa Rinna had a epic showdown – when Lisa questioned Denise about sending Brandi and Bravo a cease-and-desist letter.

Denise also came to blows with her co-stars during the reunion episodes, as she continued to deny Brandi’s allegations.

Her departure from RHOBH could make way for Kris Jenner, as fans are hoping she will join the series after Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.