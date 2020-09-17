The best looks from last year’s Emmy Awards

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday, and as there will be no red carpet – we have rounded up some of the best looks from last year.
For the first time ever, the Emmys will take place virtually – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Variety, Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s Emmys from a stage inside the Staples Center, without an audience or red carpet – with nominees appearing on the show virtually.
Take a look at some of last year’s best red carpet looks:
Zendaya
Zendaya stunned in a breathtakingly beautiful emerald green corset dress, with a long train and a hip-high leg slit – designed by Vera Wang.
The Euphoria star dyed her hair red for the occasion, and wore it in waves over her shoulder.
The 24-year-old completed the look with matching emerald heels by Brian Atwood, Cartier diamond drop earrings, and a statement Cartier diamond bracelet.
Mandy Moore
What a NIGHT. A GIGANTIC thank you to the genius, @brandonmaxwell and his entire team for turning this entire look around in less than 2 weeks. We had an in person meeting (12 hours after his Spring Runway show, mind you) to discuss the look and ended up with something completely different than we had originally planned and been discussing. @cristinaehrlich, @kevinmichaelericson and I had big ideas and Brandon made them a reality. He asked me how I wanted to feel and as a former stylist, he intrinsically knew that how you feel wearing something comes across in the way you carry yourself and it’s nearly impossible to fake (or it is for me)…so it had to be right. Anyway, anyway…. all of that to say: thank you to him and my fam: @cristinaehrlich, @kevinmichaelericson, @studiounbiased (tailoring MVP), @jennstreicher, @streicherhair for recognizing how exciting yesterday was, what it represented and helping me to feel my very best. A special note of gratitude to 💓 and most handsome date @taylordawesgoldsmith for having my back and being the best wingman at these crazy awards shows. Also, swipe to see how I traveled to the show (I stood in my Birks the whole way, as not to wrinkle the train, and then my sweet husband helped me out on my shoes, right before I got out). Also, another shoutout to folks who can wear heels for extended periods of time. I. Can. Not. If I saw you at the end of the night and was unresponsive, it was because I could not longer feel my feet. PS: being nominated was BEYOND an honor and I’m not sure it will ever sink in but being there with our whole TIU family is always the greatest gift. #emmys #thisisus #stillfloating 📷 by @photobyjennajones
Mandy Moore’s bold two-toned pink and red dress by Brandon Maxwell was a showstopper at the 2019 awards show.
The off-the-shoulder top paired with the long, body-hugging skirt with a leg slit looked gorgeous on the A Walk To Remember star.
The singer accessorised with drop diamond earrings, and wore her hair in classic Hollywood curls.
Emilia Clarke
@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN! @jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk. 💁♀️ I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented… @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery @jennahipp YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! 🔥thank you thank you thank you! #motherofdragonstakesafinalgoodbye #mighthaveneededadragontogetmethereontime 🤢 #iplanonseeingtomorrowssunrise #🍾 #✌️ #😂 #❤️
Emilia Clarke showed the reality of wearing huge stilettos for hours on end, as she posted a snap of her sitting down resting her feet after the ceremony.
The Game Of Throne actress showed that you sometimes do have to “suffer for fashion”, as she stunned in a navy Valentino gown with a plunging neckline.
Wearing her hair pin straight and accessorised with some bold earrings, Emilia’s simple look was a red carpet hit.
Naomi Watts
Naoimi Watts is still reminiscing about her 2019 Emmy look, sharing throwback photos as recently as Tuesday.
The 51-year-old looked glamorous as ever in a Dior black ballgown, with a full skirt and sweetheart neckline.
She paired the classic look with a bold red lip, Harry Winston jewellery, and styled her blonde bob straight for this stunning look.
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner presented the award for outstanding competition program in last year’s Emmys – but it was there red carpet style that had people talking.
Kim opted for a simple, glamorous black Vivienne Westwood gown, showing off her famous curves in the figure-hugging dress.
Kendall went for a more dramatic look, wearing a stunning Richard Quinn floral dress.
