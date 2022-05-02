Celebrity couples who made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala

To celebrate the Met Gala 2022, which takes place tonight, we are taking a look back at some of the celebrity couples who made their red carpet debuts at the star-studded event.

Some of these couples are still going strong, while others have since called it quits.

Take a look:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (2014)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala 2014.

The couple, who got married in 2012, will co-chair this year’s Met Gala alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson (2015)

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs made their first official appearance as a couple at the Met Gala 2015.

They returned for a second year in 2016, before breaking up in 2017.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (2016)

Model Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik started dating at the end of 2015, and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Met Gala.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020 – a baby girl named Khai.

They split at the end of 2021, after six years together.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (2017)

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their romance at the 2017 Met Gala.

The singers dated for 10 months, before calling it quits in October that same year.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (2017)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

J-Lo wore an icy blue, caped Valentino dress for the occasion, while her then-beau wore a tux.

The former couple split last year, and Jennifer is now engaged to actor Ben Affleck.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (2017)

Another couple who made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017 were Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers star and the actress tied the knot in India in December 2018, and welcomed their first child together via surrogate earlier this year – a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Elon Musk and Grimes (2018)

Elon Musk and Grimes confirmed their romance at the 2018 Met Gala.

Last September, Elon told Page Six he was “semi-separated” from the singer, who welcomed their first child together in 2020 – a son named X Æ A-Xii.

The pair briefly rekindled their relationship and welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogate in December, but have since split again.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart (2018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kit (@thekitca)

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

They also attended the 2019 charity ball, before ending their relationship in 2020.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (2018)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala in 2018.

The reality star and her rapper beau also attended the 2019 event together, the year after they welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Stormi.

The couple welcomed their second child together in February this year, a baby boy, but they have not yet revealed his name.