The rapper is expecting her second child

Cardi B reveals how she hid her pregnancy from fans

Cardi B has revealed how she hid her pregnancy from fans on social media over the past few months.

Last month, the rapper announced she’s expecting her second child with Offset at the 2021 BET Awards.

In a video posted on TikTok, the expectant mother tactically faced the camera head-on, as she posed in a snake print jumpsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

In another clip, Cardi then turned to the side to reveal her large baby bump.

The rapper had posted pictures of herself in the same jumpsuit prior to announcing her pregnancy, and nobody suspected a thing.

Fans were shocked by the revelation, and one person commented: “We all got played.”

Another fan wrote: “It literally looks like it’s not there from the front angle.”