Brooklyn Beckham speaks out about ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about the close relationship he shares with Selena Gomez and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The trio have claimed they’re in a “throuple” since they started hanging out late last year.

During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Brooklyn branded Selena a “very sweet girl” as he spoke about their friendship.

“She says we’re a throuple. She’s such a sweet girl,” he said. “I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along.”

Earlier this year, the former Disney star shared photos of her, Brooklyn and Nicola snuggling up to each other on a yacht.

She captioned the photos: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

Nicola later gushed about Selena during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in February.

The 28-year-old said: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

“I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time.”

“I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold.”

“I feel like I’ve known her forever,” Nicola added.

Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot last April in Palm Beach, Florida after announcing their engagement during the summer of 2020.