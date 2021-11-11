Brooklyn Beckham hints at wedding date with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he’s hoping to marry Nicola Peltz next year.

The 22-year-old proposed to the 26-year-old actress last year.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine about their wedding plans, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son said: “We’ve been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn’t a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult.”

“You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I’m travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it’ll be next year,” he teased.

Brooklyn is planning on spending Christmas with Nicola’s family in the US this year, rather than with his famous family in the UK.

The photographer said: “I am so busy with work right now so it’s kind of wherever work takes me. I think I’m going to be with my fiancée’s family so I’m very excited.”

Brooklyn and Nicola purchased a $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills in June this year, meaning Brooklyn has been away from his close-knit family more than usual.

He said: “No [it wasn’t difficult], because I’m marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it’s just really nice.”

Brooklyn announced in July last year that he had popped the question to his model beau.

He wrote at the time: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

