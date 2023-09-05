Britney Spears shares cryptic post about being ‘lied to’ – following Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears has shared a cryptic post about being “lied to”, following her split from Sam Asghari.

Sam filed paperwork to legally separate from the singer on August 16, after just 14 months of marriage.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Iranian-born actor listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Amid their divorce, Britney took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself dancing to ‘Trick Me’ by Kelis.

She captioned the post: “My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!!”

“How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!”

According to TMZ, Sam and Britney split after he confronted the songstress over rumours she was allegedly unfaithful to him.

This reportedly resulted in a major argument between them, and ultimately lead to the end of their marriage.

In a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on August 17, Sam wrote: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.”

“S**t happens,” Sam bluntly stated. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney and Sam celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary just a few weeks prior, after tying the knot on June 9, 2022.

The couple exchanged vows at the singer’s home in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests – which included some famous faces.

Fashion mogul Donnatella Versace was spotted amongst guests, whom Britney had previously teased designed her wedding look.

Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos and Paris Hilton were also in attendance, along with Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton.

Madonna, who Britney famously kissed at the 2003 VMAs, stepped out at the star’s wedding too.

Other famous faces including Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow were also said to have been in attendance.

Britney announced her engagement to Sam on September 12, 2021, by posting a video of her showing off her massive diamond ring, writing: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

You can take a look back through a timeline of their six-year relationship here.