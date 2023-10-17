Britney Spears reveals the REAL reason she shaved her head in 2007

Britney Spears has revealed the REAL reason she shaved her head in 2007.

Shortly after splitting from her husband Kevin Federline, the Toxic singer walked into a hair salon and asked for her then-brunette hair to be shaved off.

After the salon owner refused, Britney took matters into her own hands and gave herself a buzzcut while paparazzi took photos from outside the salon.

Days later, the songstress was photographed attacking a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

The following year, Britney was placed under a conservatorship which granted her father Jamie and a lawyer control over her financial and personal affairs.

In an excerpt from her upcoming tell-all memoir The Woman In Me, published by PEOPLE, Britney explained she shaved her head and “acted out” to “push back” after years of public scrutiny.

The now 41-year-old writes: “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager.”

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Britney explains after she was placed under her conservatorship, she was forbidden from keeping her new look.

Britney Spears for the first time explains why she shaved her head "I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back" pic.twitter.com/cFzi8ASDfM — Promo Spears (@PromoSpears) October 17, 2023

She writes: “Under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over.”

“I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

Following a lengthy court battle, Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.