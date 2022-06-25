Britney Spears’ mother Lynne claims she just wants her ‘to be happy’ after being excluded from wedding

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has claimed that she just wants her daughter “to be happy”.

In a video obtained by Page Six, a photographer caught Lynne leaving LAX airport and queried how she felt about not being invited to her daughter’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

“I just want her to be happy,” she retorted as she walked away from the photographer towards the car park.

Lynne has previously tried to reach out to her estranged daughter since her controversial conservatorship ended in November 2021.

After Britney’s wedding on June 8, her mother commented on her Instagram photos of the lavish ceremony.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne commented. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

The singer cut ties with the majority of her immediate family when her almost 14-year-long conservatorship ended in November.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney claimed that although her father Jamie started the conservatorship, it was allegedly Lynne who first gave him the idea.

“She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and [business manager] Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f**k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did,” she wrote at the time.

Since gaining her freedom, the ‘Toxic’ singer has been very vocal on social media about her feelings towards Jamie, Lynne and her sister Jamie Lynn.