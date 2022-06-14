Britney Spears’ ex charged with stalking after attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander has been charged with felony stalking, after he tried to “crash” her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old was originally arrested for an out-of-county warrant, but has since been charged with stalking as well as four additional charges – including two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism, and one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

Jason, who attended the hearing virtually via video call, pleaded not guilty to the charge as well as the four misdemeanours.

Jason was arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and taken to a local jail, where his bail was set at $100,000.

The Toxic singer’s ex was also issued a restraining order, requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.

Britney famously married Jason in Las Vegas back in 2004, but their marriage was annulled after just 55 hours.

Britney married her longtime partner Sam at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday, after five years together.

Sam’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed their marriage to the AP news agency, and said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married.”

“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

The couple wed in front of a guest list of about 60 people – including some famous faces.

However, the singer’s parents, Jamie and Lynne, and her sister Jamie Lynn were not in attendance.

The couple got engaged in September 2021, and were spotted ring shopping shortly afterwards.

Months later, Britney and Sam announced they were expecting their first child together in April.

However, just one month later, they shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their “miracle baby”.

The singer and the model have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

Britney was previously married to her ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.