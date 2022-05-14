Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce the loss of their baby in heartbreaking post

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have announced the loss of their baby in a heartbreaking post.

In a joint statement, the couple wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

“This is a devasting time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength.”

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney, who got engaged to Sam last September, announced her pregnancy last month.

She wrote on Instagram: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “’No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’”

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … “

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression …”

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … “

“This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Britney is also the mother of two sons who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.