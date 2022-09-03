Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ‘thinking about more kids’

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly thinking about having more kids.

The former couple sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance after Irina shared a carousel of photos on Instagram earlier this month – one of which featured her posing with Bradley on the beach.

A source has since told Page Six: “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.”

“[Irina] would like her daughter to have a sibling,” the source continued, adding that Bradley is on board with the idea.

The couple began dating in April 2015, but called time on their relationship back in 2019.

Bradley and Irina co-parent their 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.