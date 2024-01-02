Black Panther actress ‘seriously injured’ in hit-and-run in New York City

Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans has been “seriously injured” in an alleged hit-and-run in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress and stuntwoman starred in Marvel’s Black Panther and most recently in, The Colour Purple.

Carrie was left critically injured after a driver crashed into an outdoor dining area at the Chirp restaurant in Manhattan at around 1:30am on Monday.

A representative for the actress told PEOPLE that the star has suffered several broken bones in the crash and is currently in a stable condition in the hospital.

The incident occurred amid a police foot chase after officers were informed of a physical assault involving the 44-year-old male driver of a black Mercedes and a 34-year-old female passenger in the area of 33rd Street and 6th Avenue, police confirmed to the publication.

“Officers on foot attempted to de-escalate the situation and ordered the male operator of the vehicle to put the vehicle into park. The male failed to obey the officers’ orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic,” the police said in a statement.

“The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound. The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian.”

Carrie’s mother, Patricia Lee has taken to Carrie’s Instagram and shared images of her daughter’s injuries.

In the post she wrote: “posted by Carrie’s mom @777patricialee. She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident.”

“Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near.”

“It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”

“She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers.”

“Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

“This setback hasn’t deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God. Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter.”

“Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings. Just finished surgery. 🙏🏾 tag your teeth makeover places in Atlanta and Los Angeles please.”

“Thank you to all the first responders, police, strangers, my friend Katherine, family & friends who’s helped her.”

“*P.S., her son was not there. He was safe in a warm hotel room with family. And thank you to all who reached out. 🙏🏾”