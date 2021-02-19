Billie Eilish files restraining order against man who has been lingering outside her home for months

The singer has also received "extremely disturbing and threatening" letters from him

Billie Eilish files restraining order against man who has been lingering outside her home

Billie Eilish has filed a restraining order against a man who has been lingering outside her home for almost six months.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the 19-year-old filed the order in an L.A. County Court on Thursday – claiming she fears for her safety.

In a personal declaration, the Bad Guy singer claimed the 23-year-old man has been harassing her since last August.

Billie told the court: “For nearly six months, an individual who has identified himself as [The Man] has harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family’s home.”

The songstress also revealed the man has been “throwing letters” onto her family’s property, and described them as “extremely disturbing and threatening”.

Billie said the man has been sleeping on the steps of a school near her home, and “perching” himself on top of the school’s fence so he can peer over the wall surrounding her house.

In the declaration, the 19-year-old stated: “Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that [The Man] will be there waiting for me, and he usually is.”

“I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighborhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me.”

Billie said she fears for her safety, and the safety of her family, before adding: “Every time I see him I just want to scream.”