Barbie Ferreira reveals the REAL reason she quit Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira has revealed the REAL reason she quit Euphoria.

The actress, who played Kat in the HBO drama, announced her departure from the show ahead of the upcoming third season.

The news did not come as a surprise to fans, as many couldn’t help but notice her lack of screen time during the show’s second season.

At the time, rumours were rife that Barbie had gotten into an argument with the show’s writer and creator Sam Levinson.

The rumour started circulating after Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared a tip suggesting Barbie was upset with Kat’s storyline.

They claimed that as a result, “Barbie got into it with [Sam] on set and left one day. He then cut a lot of her lines.”

The 26-year-old has since set the record straight on her exit on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

She said: “So, for me, when people ask me about Season 2, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to Season 2 and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good.”

“I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exist I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it. It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read.”

Addressing claims she walked off the show’s set after an argument with Sam during season two, Barbie said: “I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean.”

The actress admitted she didn’t think there was “a place” for Kat to go moving forward.

She explained: “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that.”

“I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either. I would’ve played her for as long as I was asked to depending on what the material was.”

As for her lack of screen time? Barbie said: “I feel like with Season 2 and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties. Sam, me…it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset.”

The model revealed she felt like she may have “overstayed” her welcome.

She added: “For me, I actually felt good to be like, ‘Okay, I get to not worry about this and we both don’t get too worried about this. Because it’s exhausting.”

Speaking about Sam giving her character less screen time in the second season, Barbie went on to say: “I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing.”