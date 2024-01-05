Axed Marvel actor Jonathan Majors set to break his silence after being convicted of assaulting his ex

Jonathan Majors is set to break his silence after being convicted of assaulting his ex.

The 34-year-old has agreed to sit down with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis for an exclusive interview with Good Morning America on January 8th.

The actor was found guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December.

The actor appeared in huge Marvel productions like Loki and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but the Disney-owned film studio has since cut ties with him.

The incident in question took place in March last year when it was alleged that Johnathan attacked Grace in the back of a car.

The attack left the dancer with a broken finger and a swollen arm and ear.

According to Reuters, in her testimony Grace, 30, explained that Jonathan, 34, attacked her after she saw a text on his phone from another woman and grabbed it.

The 30-year-old also spoke about his alleged violent temper in hopes to “inspire other women to speak out.”

Grace’s lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said that they hoped the verdict would inspire others to seek justice.

She told The Sun: “Ms. Jabbari hopes that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak out and seek justice.”

However, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry maintains that her client is innocent, and told The Sun: “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

The opposition argued that it was Grace who attacked the actor in the car after he broke up with her.

Jonathan’s lawyer spoke in court and said: “You are here to end this nightmare for Jonathan Majors.”

The actor faces up to one year in jail, and his sentencing is set for February 6th 2024.

Following the jury’s decision, his lawyer shared a statement.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,” read the statement, per The Daily Beast.

“We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

“Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

“Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Jonathan is best known for his work in films like Creed III and his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.