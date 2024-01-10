Avengers star joins the cast of The White Lotus season three

Carrie Coon has joined the cast of The White Lotus for season three.

The actress, best known for playing Proxima Midnight in the Avengers films, will appear in the upcoming series based in Thailand.

Alongside the Avengers, Carrie’s acting credits include The Leftovers, The Gilded Age, Gone Girl, The Post and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The 42-year-old is joining the already announced cast, which includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Season one’s Natasha Rothwell is also returning for the new season of the anthology series.

The upcoming instalment will begin filming in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February, and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.

Plot details have been kept firmly under wraps, but back in November the show’s creator Mike White teased: “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus.”

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

While season three was originally set for release in 2024, its likely moving into 2025 due to delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

It’s understood the new season will focus on “death in Eastern religion and spirituality.”

The first season of The White Lotus, which was set in Hawaii, premiered in July 2021 received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and won ten awards, the most wins of any show that year.

The second season, which was set in Italy, premiered in December 2022 and nabbed 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The award-winning comedy-drama follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and Theo James are just some of the famous faces who have starred in the popular HBO series.