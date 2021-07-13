Home LA Showbiz Ashley Graham announces she’s expecting her second child

Ashley Graham has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin.

The model shared the news via Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump in a stunning snap.

She wrote: “the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️”

Ashley and Justin tied the knot in 2010.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January last year – a baby boy named Isaac.

