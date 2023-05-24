Ariana Madix reveals more shocking details about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss in bombshell interview

Ariana Madix has revealed more shocking details about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss in a bombshell new interview.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, cheated on his longterm girlfriend and co-star Ariana, 37, when he started hooking up with her close friend Raquel, 28, last summer.

But it wasn’t until this March when Ariana found out about their affair, after she discovered a video of Raquel on Tom’s phone.

Ariana was “heartbroken” over their tryst and immediately dumped Tom, and the fallout of the affair has been unfolding in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, Ariana was asked what happened the night she found out about the affair.

Host Alex Cooper asked, “Is it just like a screaming war until you’re asleep?” and Ariana replied, “Essentially, yeah.”

During their revealing chat, Ariana also admitted she “turned a blind eye” to potentially inappropriate behaviour between Tom and Rachel prior to finding out about their affair.

“I trusted in him so much… that I trusted his perspective on things, and I think I was caught up,” she said. “I’m a smart girl and I could have dug deeper, but I didn’t.”

At another point, Ariana also addressed a longstanding rumour that she and Tom were in an open relationship.

“Honestly I think it came from him,” she claimed, explaining that she heard Tom told Raquel that they were in an open relationship.

When asked about the state of their relationship prior to her finding out about the affair, Ariana revealed that she felt her now ex-boyfriend had been choosing “random nights out” over her.

“He would want to be at [Tom] Schwartz’s for no reason,” Ariana continued, prompting Alex to respond: “Well now you know why.”

You can listen to the full podcast episode on Spotify here.