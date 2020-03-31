Ariana Grande shows off her natural curly hair in stunning selfie

Ariana Grande has given fans a glimpse of her natural curly hair.

The 26-year-old is rarely seen without her signature high ponytail, but during quarantine the singer has been rocking a more natural look.

Ariana posted a photo of her curly locks on Instagram and Twitter, alongside the caption: “get a load a dis.”

View this post on Instagram get a load a dis A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

The ‘thank u, next’ singer rarely shows of her natural hair as it was severely damaged by over dying it.

Ariana had to dye her hair bright red for four years while playing Cat Valentine in the hit Nickelodeon series Victorious from 2010 – 2013, and in the spin-off series Sam & Cat from 2013 – 2014.

Back in 2014, Ariana explained: “I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair.”

“I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down.”

“So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years)….”

“And trust me, it’s even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined.”

“So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don’t look at me lol). IT’S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y’all very much,” she wrote at the time.