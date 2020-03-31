Kim Kardashian reveals they ‘shut down production’ of KUWTK after her ‘violent’ fight with Kourtney

The reality star said everybody was "really shook" after the incident

Kim Kardashian has revealed that they “shut down production” of KUWTK, after she got into a physical fight with her sister Kourtney while filming the show.

During the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian sisters got into a “violent” fight, which left Kim bleeding.

Speaking about their fight via Skype on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Kim said: “It was pretty intense.”

“I feel it was a lot of built up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn’t want to film anymore.”

“She’s not the type of person to make a decision, and say ‘Okay guys, I’m not going to film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude everyday, and kind of take it out on everyone and the crew and to us and wouldn’t really make that decision, so we would kind of like keep on pushing her, to figure out why she was so unhappy,” she explained.

Kim also admitted their mom Kris Jenner cried when she saw the footage of them fighting.

“When my mom saw that, a clip of that, she cried. And was like, ‘Who are you guys? Like what is going on?’ Kourtney and I are obviously fine now, but we shut down production for a week after that,” she confessed.

“I think everybody was really shook for a minute, and just was like ‘this isn’t our type of show, what’s happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.”

“But you know, that happened, and I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see, I was bleeding,” Kim said.

“You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and saw she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just went over and slapped her back.”

“It’s not my proudest moment, but we were going through it, and she’s made the decision to take time off now, and I think she really needs it and I think that will be so much better for her.”