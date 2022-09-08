Angelina Jolie ‘tipped off paparazzi’ about her relationship with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie reportedly tipped off paparazzi about her relationship with Brad Pitt.

In his upcoming memoir, Rolling Stone magazine co-founder and former Us Weekly owner Jann Wenner recalled one of his photographers receiving a tip in 2005 that Angelina was staying at a resort on the coast of Africa with Brad.

Brangelina, who had worked together on the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, had not yet confirmed they were dating off-screen yet.

According to Jann, the photographer was told not only where the pair were staying but also given details about the time of their daily walk, along with a suggestion of where they could be “secretly” photographed.

He writes: “We got the photo, we got the proof, we had the worldwide scoop, the debut of Brangelina. The tipster was Angelina.”

Brad’s divorce from Jennifer Aniston had not yet been finalised at the time his relationship with Angelina was confirmed.

Angelina and Brad dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in 2012.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, but split just two years later when Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Brad and Angelina, who are in the midst of a messy legal battle, share six children; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.