Amber Heard speaks out ahead of Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard will face her ex-husband Johnny Depp in court this week.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star launched the defamation lawsuit against Amber in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While the actor’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Taking to Instagram on Saturday ahead of the trial, which kicks off on April 11, Amber wrote: “I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.

“Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in The Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse.”

“I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.” Amber continued: “I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world.” “At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever.” “With love always, A,” she signed off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in 2016, just one year after the couple tied the knot. At the time, the actress obtained a temporary restraining order against him, and alleged that he was verbally and physically abusive towards her – claims Johnny has vehemently denied. The pair eventually settled their divorce out of court in August 2016, and issued a joint statement which read: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.” “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”