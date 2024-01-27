Alyssa Milano slammed for sharing GoFundMe for son’s baseball trip despite being worth millions

Alyssa Milano has been slammed online for sharing a GoFundMe for her son’s baseball trip despite being worth millions.

The Charmed star – who is believed to be a multimillionaire, set up the online fundraiser herself under her married name Alyssa Bugliari.

The GoFundMe goal which was shared with her 3.4m followers on X was to raise $10,000 for the trip.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

In her plea for money, she wrote: “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation.”

The 51-year-old is married to successful Hollywood agent David Bugliari who used to be a co-head of the motion picture department at the Creative Artists Agency.

The actress received huge online backlash which she later retaliated against by saying she has paid for “uniforms for the entire team and coaches” in the past.

I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes,… — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2024

Defending her actions, Alyssa wrote: “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

The “tone-deaf” plea for money has turned into a media frenzy online with many users on X condemning the actress for using her audience for money.

You’re so tone deaf. You have millions of dollars and you’re asking other people less fortunate than you to pay for your son’s Team trip. You’re ridiculous — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) January 26, 2024

“You’re so tone deaf. You have millions of dollars and you’re asking other people less fortunate than you to pay for your son’s Team trip. You’re ridiculous”

Another wrote: “There’s nothing wrong with kids of rich people doing fundraising and learning skills. But leveraging your audience to fundraise for them does not teach them anything.”