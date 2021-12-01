Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin split one week after welcoming their first child

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have split, just one week after welcoming their first child.

The singer and his beau, who had been together for almost two years, announced the birth of their baby boy Prince Lyric Carter via Instagram last week.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Aaron wrote: “Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

He claimed there had been “very big lie” that took place between Melanie and his estranged twin sister Angel, and that he had been “betrayed”.

The 33-year-old tweeted: “I can’t even shed a tear. I’m in utter shock… She told me she’s leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiancé … seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I’ll never see my son again.”

“I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

He later wrote: “Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown. We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation.”

Aaron and Melanie made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020, and they announced their engagement that June.

Aaron announced the birth of their son last week, sharing a photo of him cutting their baby’s umbilical cord to Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

“This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it. I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god 😇 😍👨‍👩‍👦💪🌹.”