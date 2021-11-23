Aaron Carter welcomes first child with fiancée Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter has announced the birth of his first child.
The 33-year-old singer has welcomed a son named Prince Lyric Carter with his fiancée Melanie Martin, and announced the happy news on Instagram.
Sharing a photo of him cutting their baby’s umbilical cord, Aaron wrote: “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.”
“Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone,” he continued.
“This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it.”
“I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god 😇 😍👨👩👦💪🌹.”
In the comment section, Melanie wrote: “I love you guys so much thank you sooo much baby for taking such great care of me during the labor ❤️you made me feel so safe.”
“So excited to start this new journey with my babies,” she added.
Aaron announced Melanie’s pregnancy back in March, after she suffered a devastating miscarriage in June 2020.