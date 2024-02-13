Gossies 2024: Most Stylish Man

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

It isn’t all about the ladies when it comes to style, and Ireland is blessed with some seriously fashionable men.

Whether they’re showcasing their latest look on a red carpet, on TV, or on social media, these nominees always look super slick.

Vote for Most Stylish Man at The Gossies 2024 below:

Damien Broderick Barry Keoghan Dami Hope Darren Kennedy Adam Fogarty David Whelan Greg O’Shea Paul Ryder Vote