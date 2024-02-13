Gossies 2024: Entrepreneur of the Year

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

We love shining a light on inspiring people in business with our Entrepreneur of the Year category, and the competition is seriously stiff this year.

Whether they’ve expanded their beauty or hair empire, or launched a best-selling range of clothing, these nominees are killing it in their respective industries.

Vote for Entrepreneur of the Year at The Gossies 2024 below:

Maura Rath - Yoga with Maura Ceira Lambert - Ceira Lambert Hair Consultancy & Gold Fever Lisa McGowan - Lisa & Co. Aimee Connolly - Sculpted by Aimee Rosie Connolly - 4TH ARQ Brendan McDowell - BPerfect Cosmetics Ciaran and Denise Kenny Byrne - The Head Plan Lisa Jordan - Edit Row & Luna by Lisa Suzanne Jackson, Siobhan Murray and Terrie McEvoy - Mantra Official Vote