Gossies 2024: Best Radio Show

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

As always, the Best Radio Show category boasts a tonne of our favourite voices on the Irish airwaves.

Whether they’re waking us up in the mornings, keeping us up to date on current affairs, or playing the most popular hits – these nominees know how to captivate their listeners.

Vote for Best Radio Show at The Gossies 2024 below:

2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl 98FM's Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM Drive It with The 2 Johnnies (RTÉ 2FM) The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy (Newstalk) Dave Moore on Today FM Lunchtime Live with Andrea Gilligan (Newstalk) The Strawberry Alarm Clock (FM104) The Last Word with Matt Cooper (Today FM) Vote