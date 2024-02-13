Gossies 2024: Best Podcast

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

Podcasts continue to be one of our favourite mediums when it comes to entertainment.

Whether you’re looking for laughs or thought-provoking content, these nominees offer the perfect sense of escapism – and they’re all worthy winners.

Vote for Best Podcast at The Gossies 2024 below:

Hold My Drink - Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly My Therapist Ghosted Me - Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally The Laughs Of Your Life - Doireann Garrihy The Group Chat - Richard Chambers, Zara King and Gavin Reilly Talking Bollox Podcast - Calvin O'Brien and Terence Power I’m Grand Mam - PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey Big News Coming Soon - Alan Clarke Empower With Emma - Emma Kehoe Ready To Be Real - Síle Seoige Vote