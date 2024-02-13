Gossies 2024: Best Music Act – sponsored by London Essence

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

Our Best Music Act category is bursting with outstanding talent once again this year.

Whether they’re headlining a major festival or impressing international audiences, these nominees have been killing it on stage over the past 12 months.

Vote for Best Music Act at The Gossies 2024, sponsored by London Essence, below:

Jazzy Kojaque Lyra RuthAnne Picture This Erica Cody Hozier Cian Ducrot Chasing Abbey Vote

At London Essence, they love to reinvent and reimagine, much like the city they call home. Their luxury mixers are made with distilled botanicals, for the purest flavour in every sip.

Create, refresh and enjoy at any time, whether it’s a light G&T or something a little more adventurous, at London Essence they believe the bar is wherever you make it.

Using a pioneering distillation process, combined with the intricate art of layering flavours, they created delicate essences, unparalleled in depth and fragrance.

London Essence‘s luxe mixer collection has grown to include tonics, sodas and gingers, each delicately light and low in calories, without an artificial sweetener in sight.

Instead, every product delivers a thoughtfully calibrated taste profile, designed to enhance a premium spirit, or present an exquisite standalone drinking experience.

The London Essence Company infuses contemporary beverages with the glamour and nostalgia of the old world, to effortlessly elevate any occasion.

Across the globe, a handful of the most talented bartenders use their mixer collection to fashion their creations, but their products are also available much closer to home across many of the countries best hotels and bars as well as selected retail outlets.