Gossies 2024: Best Movie

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

With more and more films being made in Ireland, we’ve been stunned by some incredible Irish productions over the past 12 months.

From John Carney’s heartwarming tale Flora and Son, to Laura McGann’s emotional docu-film exploring the hidden world of free diving – these films impressed audiences both at home and abroad.

Vote for Best Movie at The Gossies 2024 below:

Flora and Son The Deepest Breath Ballywalter Poor Things Lakelands