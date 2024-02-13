Gossies 2024: Best Celebrity Stylist

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

The Best Celebrity Stylist category is packed full of style-savvy nominees once again this year.

Whether they’re styling celebrities for major TV shows, glossy magazine shoots, or picking the perfect looks for red carpet events – they always make their clients look and feel their best.

Vote for Best Celebrity Stylist at The Gossies 2024 below:

Megan Fox Emily O'Donnell Rebecca Rose Clementine MacNiece Corina Gaffey Fiona Fagan Rosalind Lipsett Mandy Maher