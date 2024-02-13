Gossies 2024: Best Celebrity Makeup Artist – sponsored by Catrice Cosmetics

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

This category is packed full of talented and creative MUAs once again this year.

We’ve nominated some of Ireland’s most well-known makeup artists, and we’ve also recognised some new faces too.

Whether they’re painting the faces of our favourite celebrities, or showcasing stunning looks in tutorials online, these nominees are the best in the business.

Vote for Best Celebrity Makeup Artist, sponsored by our official makeup partner Catrice Cosmetics, at The Gossies 2024 below:

Ben Sun Sue Brophy Michelle Regazzoli-Stone Paula Callan Jade Mullett Ciara Ryan Alexandra Milek Monika Klinaviciute

