Gossies 2024: Best Actor

The Gossies 2024 will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd.

It’s been another massive year for Irish acting talent, as they’ve continued to dominate awards season both at home and abroad.

From Barry Keoghan’s much-talked-about role in Saltburn, to Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s incredible acting in All of Us Strangers – these nominees make us seriously proud to be Irish.

Vote for Best Actor at The Gossies 2024 below:

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers) Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) Emmett J. Scanlon (Fool Me Once) Jamie Dornan (The Tourist) Patrick Kielty (Ballywalter) Orén Kinlan (Flora and Son) Vote