Top Tips For Healthy Hair This Autumn With Alter Ego

It’s so important to look after your hair, especially during the colder months.

As the temperatures fall, central heating is turned on and shower temperatures are turned up causing us to overheat our hair – which can cause damage to the hair follicle.

To protect your hair from both external and internal environmental factors this autumn, we’ve teamed up with Alter Ego Ireland who have shared some useful haircare tips.

Alter Ego is an Italian haircare brand, which covers all aspects of hair care and colouring with an emphasis on using natural, organic ingredients.

The brand is exclusively distributed in Ireland by Paul Farrell, owner of Kreative Salon Supplies, who has been in the hairdressing industry for over 25 years providing salons with the quality hair and beauty products at an affordable price.

Check out Alter Ego‘s top five tips for healthy hair below:

1. Treat Your Hair to an Intensive Treatment

Look after your hair by treating it to a deeply nourishing and conditioning mask such as their Shewonder Clay Mask.

Alter Ego’s Shewonder Mask instantly conditions with Clay, Shea Butter and Starch Complex.

It protects, regenerates and provides deep and immediate hydration to the scalp, lengths and ends resulting in disciplined, controlled, shiny and silky hair.

Suitable for all hair types particularly for medium thick, treated, dry, frizzy and rebellious hair.

2. Turn Down The Heat

To prevent hair from drying out further, turn the temperature down on your hairdryer, shower and central heating.

It’s also important to use a heat protector spray when heat-styling. Alter Ego’s Hi T Security heat protector spray provides a protective film that wraps around the hair shaft preventing heat damage and adding shine.

Their Coolfan Straightener/Curler also has a built-in cooling fan that sets the curl whilst styling, which results in less heat damage and less styling time.

3. Use Oils

Oils can instantly add shine and softness to your hair, making it the perfect addition to your haircare routine – especially during the colder months.

The Alter Ego Silk Blend Oil boasts a blend of precious nourishing and taming oils, ideal for unruly and frizzy hair.

It regenerates dull and stressed hair, promoting healthy hair growth overall.

4. Be Gentle When Brushing

Your hair can be more fragile during the colder months, so try not to add extra stress on your hair with harsh and excessive brushing.

Use a quality detangler brush to easily detangle the hair causing less damage.

Start by untangling the ends first before eventually brushing through the entire length of the hair to prevent over aggravation of the scalp.

5. Regular Trims

The cold winter weather can cause damage to the ends, making your hair dry and brittle.

Getting regular trims will help keep your hair in a good condition and reduce the risk of split ends.

Use a leave-in conditioner to repair already damaged hair such as their Alter Ego leave-in Repair No Breakage treatment.

