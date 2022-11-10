This is the perfume Princess Diana wore on her wedding day

Season five of The Crown joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is shining a light on Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ rocky marriage.

The couple tied the knot on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and their televised wedding was watched by around 750 million people around the world.

The bride looked incredible in a dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, and spritzed herself in a popular floral fragrance.

Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris was originally launched in 1912, and later relaunched in 1988.

The perfume features top notes of greens, bergamot, and orange blossom with middle notes of rose, jasmine, tuberose, and lily-of-the-valley.

It also features base notes include sandalwood, oakmoss, amber, and musk to complete the scent.

An 150ml bottle of the fragrance will set you back €150 here.

You can also buy the Collection Privée edition of the perfume for €185 here.

Charles and Diana were married for 11 years before they separated in 1992, and divorced in 1996 – one year before “The People’s Princess” was killed in a car accident in Paris.