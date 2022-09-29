This is the perfume Meghan Markle wears every day

Want to smell like Meghan Markle?

In her old blog The TIG, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she never left the house without a spritz of her favorite Jo Malone London’s Wild Bluebell perfume.

The former Suits star’s favourite scent is described as “the delicate sweetness of dewy bluebells suffused with lily of the valley and eglantine, and a luscious twist of persimmon”.

The 41-year-old also revealed that she loves the Wood Sage & Sea Salt fragrance from the same brand.

You can purchase a 30ml bottle of the Jo Malone perfumes for €62, a 50ml bottle for €88, or a 100ml bottle for €124 on Brown Thomas.

The fragrances are also available in candle form, as a body and hand lotion, or as a body wash.