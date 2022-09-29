Ad
HomeBeauty

Latest Posts

This is the perfume Meghan Markle wears every day

CNN
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Want to smell like Meghan Markle?

In her old blog The TIG, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she never left the house without a spritz of her favorite Jo Malone London’s Wild Bluebell perfume.

The former Suits star’s favourite scent is described as “the delicate sweetness of dewy bluebells suffused with lily of the valley and eglantine, and a luscious twist of persimmon”.

The 41-year-old also revealed that she loves the Wood Sage & Sea Salt fragrance from the same brand.

You can purchase a 30ml bottle of the Jo Malone perfumes for €62, a 50ml bottle for €88, or a 100ml bottle for €124 on Brown Thomas.

The fragrances are also available in candle form, as a body and hand lotion, or as a body wash.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us