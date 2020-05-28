This is the new beauty product celebs are LOVING

Makeup artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury, has announced the launch of a new Airbrush icon that celebrities are already loving.

Following the success of the award-winning Airbrush Flawless Finish, Charlotte has unveiled the new Airbrush Bronzer.

The new product launched on May 21st on charlottetilbury.com and in stores Brown Thomas Nationwide and Arnotts, at a price point of €50.

“Darlings, people were always asking me for my famous ‘Airbrush effect’ when it came to bronzing,” Charlotte revealed in a statement.

“NOW I’M GIVING IT TO YOU!”

“With my NEW! Airbrush Bronzer, I wanted to give everyone, everywhere a NEW! magical MATTE bronzed skin. That LIFTED, SCULPTED SUMMER FEELING when you LOOK AND FEEL your most POSITIVE AND GORGEOUS!!!”

“Play with the sublime, hazy look of summer skin or AMP up for CONTOUR QUEEN lifts with this INTELLIGENT, HIGH PERFORMANCE new formula that glides on like silk and creates an endless golden goddess glow to hypnotise the world!” she added.

Popular Irish influencers such as Rosie Connolly and Holly Carpenter are massive fans of Charlotte’s wide make-up range and they have promoted their love for the brand.

Rosie recently took to Instagram and revealed that she uses their new product.

Laura Whitmore has also shown her support for the new beauty product when she recently went live on their Instagram account to take part in a sultry summertime glam tutorial.

The Love Island presenter used the new make-up product during the makeover to achieve her flawless look.

The bronzer is available in four natural matte tones – Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep.

